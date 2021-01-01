Dopezilla 9” Lycan Dab Rig
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$57.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Lycan Rig offers dabs so smooth, you'll be using it more than just during the full moon! Part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection, the Lycan Rig gets its name from the mythological half-man, half-wolf, known for transforming in the night and wreaking havoc in the streets. Commonly mistaken as a werewolf, a Lycan can control its transformation and are typically depicted as much larger in appearance. The Dopezilla Lycan Dab Rig lives up to its name providing big, robust clouds of vapor using the turbine disc percolator that expertly filters each hit through water. The turbine percolator uses small, strategically angled slits in the glass disc to whirl your smoke around the base for maximum cooling power while the angled neck works as a splash guard to prevent unwanted water from reaching your mouth as you inhale. The Dopezilla Lycan Dab Rig measures 9” inches tall and is handcrafted from 5mm thick borosilicate glass. The fixed, reinforced downstem that transports your vapor into the bottommost chamber as you inhale, also known as a reinforced Dewar’s joint, allows for easy access to included 14mm quartz banger and keeps the heat of your torch away from the body of the water pipe while providing added stability. The Lycan Rig is available in your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece, flared base, and reinforced female joint. The clear glass of the main chamber is highlighted with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Lycan decal just above. Shapeshift into gear with the Lycan Rig from Dopezilla today! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dopezilla 9” Lycan Dab Rig Thick Borosilicate Glass Colored Glass Accents Turbine Percolator Stemless Design 9” inches Tall 5mm Thick Glass 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Reinforced Dewar’s Joint Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.