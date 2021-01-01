Dr. Greenthumb’s x Stundenglass Gravity Pipe
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Hello Dr. Greenthumb, paging Dr. Greenthumb! Created in collaboration with iconic Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur B-Real, Stündenglass is honored to introduce Dr. Greenthumb’s fully customized Stundenglass Gravity Hookah Pipe. Decked out from top to bottom in the doctor’s favorite green, this limited-edition release is both visually stunning and revolutionary in functionality like the original. Dr. Greenthumb’s Stundenglass Gravity Bong has taken the original design to a legendary level, featuring bright gold decals and matching accessories that elevate this water pipe far beyond a display-worthy centerpiece.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.