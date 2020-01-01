Shine® x Clipper Lighter
by Shine Papers
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Find your favorite cartoon series and snag yourself one of these CaliConnected exclusive’s while they last! Each Custom Art Torch is wrapped with Limited Edition Artwork created by Dunkees, a renowned computer animation artist notorious for redesigning popular cartoon characters into his signature psychedelic styling. These mind-blowing torches are sure to turn heads and make for a truly one-of-a-kind addition to your collection of dabbing essentials. An easy-to-use ignition system makes handling this torch with one hand a breeze and includes a handy flame lock with a fully adjustable flame size. Complete with a manufacturer lifetime warranty, the Dunkees Custom Art Torch will be the last butane torch you'll ever need! Dunkees became best known for his trippy styling and experimental mashups. Each of these Custom Art Torches embody that style across a variety of mainstream cartoon characters to fit nearly any taste or preference. Choose between 25 unique original artwork designs available on your choice of base color. A Dunkees logo accents the torch head and the artist’s signature is permanently inscribed on both the artwork & base. Every Dunkees Limited Edition Custom Art Torch is intended for use with filtered butane only and can easily be refilled from the bottom when needed. From the latest & greatest in animated cartoon series to old school classics that will bring back memories of your childhood, you can't go wrong with one of these specialty torches. Get Connected: Dunkees Limited Edition Custom Art Torch 🔥 Made for Quartz, Titanium & Ceramic Nails Reaches Temperatures up to 2700°F Fully Adjustable Flame Size Unique Psychedelic Styling Popular Cartoon Mashups Limited Edition Artwork One-Hand Ignition 6.5” inches Tall Flame Lock Easy to Use Removable Base Dunkees Signature Refillable Butane Torch Choice of Colored Base Matching Colored Accents Manufacturer Lifetime Warranty Dunkees Limited Edition Custom Art Torches About the Artist: Daniel Militonian (aka Dunkees) was born in Moscow, Russia, and immigrated to the United States when he was just 9 years old. Since early childhood he's had a passion for art, but decided instead to pursue a career in computer animation. In 2012, he started selling his art on the Venice Beach Boardwalk and quit his day job to become a full-time artist. Now as the owner of two galleries, Dunkees feels lucky and fortunate to have found his true calling. Most days you can find Dunkees painting live in California at his Venice Beach gallery.
Be the first to review this product.