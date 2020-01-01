 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dunkees Limited Edition Custom Art Torches

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Find your favorite cartoon series and snag yourself one of these CaliConnected exclusive’s while they last! Each Custom Art Torch is wrapped with Limited Edition Artwork created by Dunkees, a renowned computer animation artist notorious for redesigning popular cartoon characters into his signature psychedelic styling. These mind-blowing torches are sure to turn heads and make for a truly one-of-a-kind addition to your collection of dabbing essentials. An easy-to-use ignition system makes handling this torch with one hand a breeze and includes a handy flame lock with a fully adjustable flame size. Complete with a manufacturer lifetime warranty, the Dunkees Custom Art Torch will be the last butane torch you'll ever need! Dunkees became best known for his trippy styling and experimental mashups. Each of these Custom Art Torches embody that style across a variety of mainstream cartoon characters to fit nearly any taste or preference. Choose between 25 unique original artwork designs available on your choice of base color. A Dunkees logo accents the torch head and the artist’s signature is permanently inscribed on both the artwork & base. Every Dunkees Limited Edition Custom Art Torch is intended for use with filtered butane only and can easily be refilled from the bottom when needed. From the latest & greatest in animated cartoon series to old school classics that will bring back memories of your childhood, you can't go wrong with one of these specialty torches. Get Connected: Dunkees Limited Edition Custom Art Torch 🔥 Made for Quartz, Titanium & Ceramic Nails Reaches Temperatures up to 2700°F Fully Adjustable Flame Size Unique Psychedelic Styling Popular Cartoon Mashups Limited Edition Artwork One-Hand Ignition 6.5” inches Tall Flame Lock Easy to Use Removable Base Dunkees Signature Refillable Butane Torch Choice of Colored Base Matching Colored Accents Manufacturer Lifetime Warranty Dunkees Limited Edition Custom Art Torches About the Artist: Daniel Militonian (aka Dunkees) was born in Moscow, Russia, and immigrated to the United States when he was just 9 years old. Since early childhood he's had a passion for art, but decided instead to pursue a career in computer animation. In 2012, he started selling his art on the Venice Beach Boardwalk and quit his day job to become a full-time artist. Now as the owner of two galleries, Dunkees feels lucky and fortunate to have found his true calling. Most days you can find Dunkees painting live in California at his Venice Beach gallery.

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.