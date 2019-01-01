About this product
Hand crafted in representation of our 45th elected leader, the Empire Glassworks Agent Orange Handpipe promises to make your bowl collection great again. Standing 4” tall with a full head of hair, this piece will undoubtedly have its fair share of criticism. A deep bowl provides for hearty packs and exclusive outside finish features blended borosilicate colors inspired by President Donald Trump. Proudly handmade in Placentia, California, it's only fitting this thick glass bowl was hand blown in the USA, and not China. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Inspired by President Donald Trump High Quality Borosilicate Glass Unique Character Pipe Made in the USA Standing Design 4'' Inches Tall Thick Glass Deep Bowl
