Combine the superfood powers of an avocado with the expert craftsmanship of Empire Glassworks and you’ll find yourself with this “Avocadope” Hand Pipe. Individually handcrafted with custom blended borosilicate glass colors and unmelted green frit for a realistic texture, this 4” inch avocado themed spoon pipe is sure to get your mouth watering for some guac. The bowl itself is designed to look like an avocado seed & a built-in carb sits on the left hand side. Handheld & portable, the Empire Glassworks “Avocadope” Hand Pipe will help to ensure you get your daily dose of greens every day of the week. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks “Avocadope” Hand Pipe 🥑 High Quality Worked Borosilicate Glass Fresh Themed Pipe for Food Lovers Exclusive Hand Spun Colors Avocado Seed Bowl Realistic Texture 4” inches Long Left Side Air Carb Handheld & Portable Thick Heady Glass Pipe Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece Proudly handmade in Placentia, California
