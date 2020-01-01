Colored Glass Bong Slide
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Transform your smoke spot into a personal desert oasis with this Cactus Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks! This limited edition water pipe bowl piece is made from thick borosilicate glass with custom blended colors and handmade flower accents. The Empire Glassworks Cactus Bowl features a realistic, spiny cactus texture created by the worked green marbles throughout the outside. The best part about this bowl piece is the large cacti arm that doubles as a convenient handle! This replacement bowl piece is equipped with a deep flower bowl for your dry herbs and a 14mm male ground joint, making it compatible with any 14mm female joint water pipe. Add some peace & tranquility to your next sesh with the Empire Glassworks Cactus Bowl Piece. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Cactus Bowl Piece Male Joint Fits Female Joints Premium Borosilicate Glass Custom Blended Colors Worked Spiny Texture Deep Flower Bowl 14mm Joint Single Hole Ground Joint Cactus Themed Realistic Look & Feel Worked Glass Marbles Handmade Flower Accents Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Artwork* Replacement Water Pipe Accessory American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
