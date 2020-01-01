Colored Glass Bong Slide
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Bring the beauty of a delicate lotus flower to your smoke spot with the Lotus Flower Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks. Gorgeously sculpted with individually detailed flower petals using thick glass with custom mixed colors, this bowl piece is a true eye-pleaser with its soft green stem, yellow bowl, and pink flower petal accents. Equipped with a 14mm male joint, this replacement bowl piece will fit any standard 14mm female joint water pipe with ease while the flower petals make an excellent grip for easy handling. Each Lotus Flower Bowl Piece is individually made by hand using only the highest quality borosilicate glass for a piece that will last a lifetime. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Lotus Flower Bowl Piece Hand Spun Custom Blended Colors Male Joint - Fits Female Joints Premium Borosilicate Glass Worked Glass Accents Highly Detailed 14.5mm Joint Single Hole Deep Bowl Ground Joint 2” inches Tall Soft Green Stem Pink Flower Petals Yellow Flower Bowl Lotus Flower Themed Individually Handcrafted* Limited Quantity & Availability Thick Glass Water Pipe Accessory American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
