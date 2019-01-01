About this product
Unlike other octopi that eject clouds of black ink, Ollie the Octopus delivers lucious clouds of smoke from your favorite dry herbs. Handmade by the artists at Empire Glassworks in California, the “Ollie the Octopus” Chillum Pipe is a statement to their precision craftsmanship & attention to detail. Featuring extremely detailed figurine work including a full-bodied octopus, deep sea foliage, worked glass marbles & a dichroic coating, this beautiful limited-edition glass pipe aims to please. Get Connected: Compatible with dry herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks “Ollie the Octopus” Chillum Pipe Thick Borosilicate Glass with Dichroic Coating Detailed Figurine Work with Glass Marbles Worked Octopus & Deep Sea Accents 3” inches in Length Built-In Roll-Stop Lightweight & Pocket-Friendly Heady Chillum-Style Glass Pipe Individually Handcrafted Art Piece Limited Quantity and Availability Proudly Handmade in the USA
