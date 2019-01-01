Empire Glassworks Predator Alien Glass Hand Pipe
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$80.00MSRP
About this product
A glass Sherlock pipe designed with a ghastly guise, the Empire Glassworks “Alien” Hand Pipe will provide you with fatal rips from its deep dark bowl. Perfect for those who love Sci-Fi movies and horror flicks, this 6” inch heady glass pipe is heavily worked & colored to resemble the grisly ‘Predator’ alien with glow in the dark teeth and slime drips leaking from the mouth. Made of thick borosilicate glass, the Empire Glassworks Alien Hand Pipe is fully functional, extremely realistic, and a lethal addition to your glass pipe collection. Get Connected: Compatible with dry herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks “Alien” Hand Pipe High Quality, Thick Borosilicate Glass Custom Mixed Glass Colors Glow in the Dark Teeth! Slyme Green Drips 3 Glass Opals Deep Bowl 6” inches in Length Sherlock Style Design Left-Handed Air Carb Hole Heady Glass Smoking Pipe Individually Handcrafted Art Piece Limited Quantity & Availability Proudly Handmade in the USA
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.