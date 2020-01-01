7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
Looking for a new bong with a little kick? Then the Empire Glassworks Sriracha Bottle Mini Rig will be right up your alley. Combining the spicy amazingness of Sriracha hot sauce and the expert craftsmanship of the glassblowers at Empire Glassworks, this 6.5” inch bong is guaranteed to spice things up at your next smoke sesh. Made from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors, the Sriracha Bottle Bong features handmade worked glass accents that look exactly like the real deal hot sauce. This fully functional Sriracha Bottle Bong is equipped with a 14mm glass opal bowl piece with a subtle Empire Glassworks Decal embedded inside. Equipped with a fixed diffuser downstem that effectively filters each rip paired with a reinforced 14mm female joint, Empire Glassworks has done it again with this irresistible glass water pipe. Get your hands on this smoking hot water pipe before it’s too late. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Sriracha Bottle Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe Fixed 3-Hole Diffuser Downstem 90° Reinforced Banger Hanger Sriracha Hot Sauce Themed Highly Detailed Artwork Worked Glass Accents 6.75" inches Tall 2” Base Diameter 14.5mm Female Joint 14mm Glass Opal Bowl Perfect Sriracha Replica Portable & Travel-Friendly Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA] * Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted to the finest detail, thus leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
