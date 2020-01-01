Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$149.99MSRP
Bring some peace and serenity into your chill spot with the Zen Bonsai Mini Beaker from Empire Glassworks. The Zen Bonsai Beaker is the only water pipe you'll find with its very own thriving garden on the inside, complete with UV glass accents that shine bright under blacklight! The handmade glass artwork within the beaker replicates a large black cave that holds all of the forest-themed accents and plant life. Small rock sculptures and tiny trees branch off the cave in all directions, and a mesmerizing waterfall made of clear glass can be seen on the backside. The entire cave serves as a fixed diffuser downstem and uses holes at the bottom to filter your smoke through water as you inhale. The Zen Bonsai Bong is part of the new lineup of unique mini rigs from Empire Glassworks, each one themed after the vibrant ecosystems that make our planet so special. These contemporary mini rigs feature thick clear glass and measure 6.5” inches tall, highlighted by extremely detailed artwork at the core that spotlights the conservation of a specific at-risk habitat. The Empire Glassworks Zen Bonsai Mini Beaker is equipped with a 14mm female joint on the front that sits at an upright 90-degree angle, making this bong perfect for dual compatible use. Choose between the included 14mm male banger for use with concentrates, swap it for a 14mm funnel bowl piece for dry herbs, or get both! The Zen Bonsai Mini Beaker is finished with stylish black Maria rings where the main chamber meets with the straight neck. Matching black glass accents can be found on the flared mouthpiece and reinforced dewars joint as well. Take a break with the Zen Bonsai Mini Beaker Bong today and enjoy hits as smooth & relaxing as the artwork inside. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs and/or Wax 🌿🍯 Empire Glassworks Zen Bonsai Mini Rig Thick Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe Forest Cave & Waterfall Artwork Worked Glass Plants & Trees Reinforced Dewar’s Joint Worked Maria Rings UV Reactive Glass 6.5” inches Tall Ground Joint Straight Neck 90° Joint Angle Banger Hanger Blacklight Reactive 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Thick Glass Beaker Bong Sturdy 3.5” inch Flared Base Individually Handcrafted Artwork* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
Be the first to review this product.