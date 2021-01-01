Entourage CBD Oil Softgels (15mg CBD each)
If you are a CBD user who doesn't have the time for measuring out tinctures and/or cringe at the taste of foul-tasting drops sitting under your tongue, then look no further. Entourage Hemp Softgels are full-spectrum (containing multiple cannabinoids) and provide extended relief in a simple and convenient format. Each soft gel contains 15mg of CBD plus additional cannabinoids in perfect balance with raw terpenoids, flavonoids, and other synergistic elements of the plant. This bottle comes with 60 soft gels capsules for a total of 900mg of CBD, a true value that can't be beaten. Entourage CBD Oil Softgels also provide a rich source of essential fatty acids, including Omega-3, Omega-6, GLA, and SDA. Made in a state-of-the-art laboratory, Entourage Softgels are completely free of emulsifiers, sweeteners, and other additives. These soft gels contain no pesticides, residual solvents, chemicals, metals, or microbes, and are tested at 3rd party independent accredited laboratories for cannabinoid potency and contaminants. Incorporate Entourage CBD Oil Softgels into your daily routine for all the benefits of pure CBD without the hassle today!
