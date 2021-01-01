Entourage WholeFlower Hemp Oil (4.16ml, 500-1000mg CBD)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$32.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Tired of having to count out 20 drops and having a mouth full of oil? Entourage has the answer to your problem with this highly concentrated WholeFlower Hemp Oil. The extra strength 1000mg version gives you a dose of 50mg while the 500mg option provides a dose of 25mg with just a single micro drop! Entourage WholeFlower Hemp Oil is a CBD tincture consisting of full-spectrum, high-quality CBD oil and is enhanced with proprietary cannabis terpenoids. These new tinctures are therapeutically-active, easy to consume, and very strong. Put an end to the tedious routine involved with sublingual CBD tinctures of the past and enjoy the first of its kind CBD micro-dosing with Entourage WholeFlower Hemp Oil!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.