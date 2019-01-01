Famous Brandz Cheech & Chong Jade East Dab Rig
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$69.99MSRP
About this product
The Famous Brandz Jade East Concentrate Water pipe is a compact, yet powerful dab rig for smoking waxy oil concentrates. Part of Famous Brandz Cheech and Chong Up in Smoke line of water pipes, the Jade East pipe is crafted using the finest borosilicate glass, which delivers the essential flavor notes and aromas of your dry herb in smooth, tasty draws. At just 7.25 inches tall, the Famous Brandz Jade East concentrate pipe is travel-friendly and easy to carry around. The showerhead downstem ensures optimal moisturizing of your smoke for truly comfortable hits that taste and smell great.Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 Borosilicate Glass Compact Design 14mm Ground Glass Connection Travel-Friendly Straight-Neck Mouthpiece Female Vapor Dome Showerhead Downstem
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.