7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
Combining the timeless beaker bong design with vintage 70’s styling, this Famous Brandz Water Pipe is a modern twist of a pastime favorite. The Famous X Privilege Beaker Bong is dressed to impress, featuring a far-out drip pattern on a fumed glass body that was designed to look like a lava lamp. The Privilege Beaker is equipped with a diffuser downstem in the base that uses small slits at the bottom of the glass to filter your smoke through water. Just above, a triple-pinched ice catcher within the straight neck allows you to stack up cubes for icy cold hits. The straight neck is topped with a thick black glass mouthpiece that offers airtight draws and an ergonomic grip while handling. The Privilege Bong is the only water pipe in the Famous X Collection that features a fully colored body. The fumed body is made from thick borosilicate glass and measures 12” inches tall. The downstem is removable for hassle-free cleaning and features a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm funnel bowl piece. Built to deliver groovy hits from your favorite dry herbs strains, this thick glass bowl piece is complete with a matching black glass handle that provides an easy grip while lifting the bowl after each hit. The Famous X Privilege Water Pipe is delivered in a matching collectors box that is reusable for safe storage between uses. An absolute privilege to add to your glass collection, light up your Lava Lamp with this 70’s trip from Famous Brandz today! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Famous X Privilege Beaker Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass 6-Slit Diffuser Downstem Lava Lamp Drip Pattern Rounded Mouthpiece Black Glass Accents Fumed Glass Body 12” inches Tall Beaker Base Ice Catcher Easy to Clean 45° Joint Angle Removable Stem 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Bowl Piece Reusable Collectors Box Thick Scientific Glass Bong Red/Gold Famous Brandz Decal 4.5” inch 18mm-to-14mm Downstem Proudly Designed in Canada [Toronto]
