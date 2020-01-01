7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
Back by popular demand, this stunning scientific glass bong from Grav will have you lost in time with extremely smooth and powerful hits. This once discontinued design features a dynamic duo of form & function with an elegant hourglass shaped body that stands 10” inches tall. The Grav Hourglass Recycler Bong is equipped with a fixed fission downstem that filters each rip through water within the beaker base. Your smoke will travel upwards as you inhale and into the recycler chamber just above. This recycler chamber works like a bubbler, pulling water up from the base through the snaking recycler arm on the backside while continuing to moisture-condition & cool your smoke to perfection. After each draw, the water in the upper chamber is recycled back into the beaker base by the fixed glass stem within the center of the hourglass. We recommend filling the Grav Hourglass Recycler Bong base with approximately 1.5” inches of water for optimal filtration and draw-resistance. The Hourglass Recycler is available in your choice between a clear body with black accents, or entirely clear so you never miss any part of the action. This irresistible water pipe is adorned with a colored Grav decal on the neck and topped off with a comfortable flared mouthpiece. The Grav Hourglass Recycler Bong is made with super thick borosilicate glass on 45mm tubing, and comes ready for action with a 14mm Grav Funnel Bowl Piece for your herbs. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Hourglass Recycler Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass Fixed Fission Downstem Snaking Recycler Arm Skinny Straight Neck Recycler Chamber Hourglass Body 10” inches Tall 45° Joint Thick Glass Beaker Base 3.5” inches Wide 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Funnel Bowl Once Discontinued Design Scientific Glass Beaker Bong Choice of Clear or Black Accents Colored Grav Decal (Color Varies)** Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
