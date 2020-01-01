Colored Glass Bong Slide
by Fat Ass Glass Company
This bubbly accessory from Grav is a superb way to accent your favorite glass bong or upright bubbler with a new or replacement water pipe bowl piece. The Grav 14mm Bubble Bowl Piece features a male ground joint connection that will fit any 14mm female joint. Three worked glass marbles around the exterior of the bowl provide an ergonomic grip for easy handling and the deep bowl provides ample space for hearty bowl packs. Each of these water pipe replacement bowl pieces are made from thick borosilicate glass that always stays cool to the touch. The Grav 14mm Bubble Bowl Piece is available in a variety of colors to match any taste or preference, each adorned with a sandblasted GRAV decal on the outside. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Bubble Bowl Piece Thick Borosilicate Glass Worked Glass Marbles 14mm Joint Size 2.5” inches Tall Deep Bowl Ergonomic Grip Variety of Colors Ground Glass Joint Sandblasted GRAV Decal Male Joint Fits Female Joints Proudly Made in the USA [Austin, TX]
