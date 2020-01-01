MCrc PLEDGE KIT
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
Stay prepared for the next ‘Beerfest’ with the Grav Labs Shot Glass Taster, the most unique party pipe in the game. This American-made 2 oz shot glass & one-hitter pipe combo is made from high grade borosilicate glass like your favorite bongs & water pipes and will provide the perfect assist for pulling off a legendary strikeout. Take a hit, chug a beer, take a shot, then exhale! Grav incorporated everything it takes to have a good time in this Glass piece with a 2 oz shot of something strong and a drag of something potent. The Grav Shot Glass measures 3” inches tall and is made on thick 38mm tubing with a Taster® Pipe fused at a slightly downward angle on the side. We recommend packing the one-hitter tight with your dry herbs to avoid spillage and gently torching the ground material to keep it set. Then fill the glass with a shot of Irish Whiskey or your favorite liqour and enjoy! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Booze 🌿🍺 Grav Shot Glass & Taster Pipe Combo Premium Borosilicate Glass Made on 38mm Tubing 2.8mm Thickness Unique Design 3” inches Tall 2 oz. Shot Glass Choice of Colored Grav Decal Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
