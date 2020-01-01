Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Part of the Grav Orbis collection, the Borocca Rig features a contemporary design inspired by century-old Italian glass used to hold sacred wines & oils. The Borocca has a unique low-profile, angular beaker base that houses a fixed downstem with a circular disc perc. This percolator works to submerge each hit through water using 3 holes in the glass, effectively filtering out particles and cooling each hit to smooth perfection. The 3 holes face the mouthpiece and ensure your smoke is properly filtered even when holding this dab rig at an angle. The 3.5” wide beaker base provides stability when your water pipe is tabled and the flame polished female joint is double reinforced for an extra secure connection. The Grav Borocca Dab Rig measures 5.5” inches tall and is the smallest dab rig in the Grav Orbis Collection. Each of these thick glass oil rigs feature a 14mm female joint connection and include a 14mm male quartz banger designed for low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. The Borocca Rig is also equipped with the signature ball-and-socket mouthpiece, providing a modern and futuristic touch while doubling as an effective splash guard. Every Orbis rig is finished with black color-wrapped accents on the downstem, reinforced joint, and ball-and-socket mouthpiece. Grab the Grav Orbis Borocca Rig today and enjoy smooth, tasty dabs from a quintessential design that is always sure to please! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Grav® Orbis Borocca Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Ball & Socket Mouthpiece Flame Polished Joint 3-Hole Diffuser Perc Fixed Downstem Reinforced Joint 5.5” inches Tall Beaker Base Bent Neck 90° Joint Grav Decal Clear Glass Black Accents Orbis Collection 3.5” inch Diameter 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Quartz Banger Inspired by Italian Glass Styles Clear Scientific Glass Water Pipe
