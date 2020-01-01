Small Taster
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Light up a bowl and ponder life's mysteries with this large Sherlock Hand Pipe from Grav. The 6” Classic Sherlock is a practical piece that makes a stylish statement. The big bowl, ash catching crimp, bent neck, and rounded mouthpiece set you up for long hours of smooth and tasty hits. The thick glass makes the pipe durable and the silky curves will catch everyone's eye. Once the Grav Classic Sherlock is yours, the only mystery will be how you went so long without it. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Large Sherlock Hand Pipe Premium Borosilicate Glass Ash Blocking Mouthpiece Classic Sherlock Body Left Side Air Carb 6” inch Length Deep Bowl Crimped Neck Variety of Colors Etched GRAV Decal Thick Glass Hand Pipe Portable & Travel-Friendly Made in the USA [Austin, TX]
Be the first to review this product.