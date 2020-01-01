 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Grav 7" Orbis Coppa Dab Rig

Grav 7" Orbis Coppa Dab Rig

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Grav 7" Orbis Coppa Dab Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Grav 7" Orbis Coppa Dab Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Grav 7" Orbis Coppa Dab Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Grav 7" Orbis Coppa Dab Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Grav 7" Orbis Coppa Dab Rig

$149.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Coppa Dab Rig features the largest percolator in the Grav Orbis lineup. Impossible to miss, the large cone-shaped pyramid percolator is made with black colored glass and fixed to the base of the beaker for added stability. This percolator uses 3 holes at the base of the cone to submerge your smoke in water as you inhale, effectively filtering out particles and cooling each hit to perfection. The holes were strategically placed on the side nearest the mouthpiece so your smoke is still properly diffused if your holding this piece at an angle. The second largest water pipe in the Orbis collection, the Grav Coppa Dab Rig stands 7” inches tall and sports a classy design inspired by century-old Italian glass styles used to hold sacred wines & oils. The Orbis collection is the first full line of scientific glass oil rigs from Grav. Each of these thick glass dab rigs feature the signature ball-and-socket mouthpiece, providing a modern and futuristic element that doubles as an effective splash guard. Black color-wrapped accents on the downstem, pyramid percolator, reinforced joint, and ball-and-socket mouthpiece add to the appealing aesthetic. The Grav Orbis Coppa Rig is equipped with a 14mm female joint connection and includes a 14mm male quartz banger designed for low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. The 14mm female joint is reinforced in two places for extra stability while the wide & sturdy beaker base works to keep your new water pipe sitting upright when tabled. Add the Grav Orbis Coppa Rig to your glass collection today and enjoy smooth, tasty dabs from a superior design that will always leave you satisfied. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Grav® Orbis Coppa Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Ball & Socket Mouthpiece Fixed Diffuser Downstem Flame Polished Joint Pyramid Percolator Reinforced Joint 7” inches Tall Bent Neck 90° Joint Grav Decal Clear Glass Beaker Base Black Accents 3” inches Wide Orbis Collection 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Quartz Banger Inspired by Italian Glass Styles Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.