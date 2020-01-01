Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Coppa Dab Rig features the largest percolator in the Grav Orbis lineup. Impossible to miss, the large cone-shaped pyramid percolator is made with black colored glass and fixed to the base of the beaker for added stability. This percolator uses 3 holes at the base of the cone to submerge your smoke in water as you inhale, effectively filtering out particles and cooling each hit to perfection. The holes were strategically placed on the side nearest the mouthpiece so your smoke is still properly diffused if your holding this piece at an angle. The second largest water pipe in the Orbis collection, the Grav Coppa Dab Rig stands 7” inches tall and sports a classy design inspired by century-old Italian glass styles used to hold sacred wines & oils. The Orbis collection is the first full line of scientific glass oil rigs from Grav. Each of these thick glass dab rigs feature the signature ball-and-socket mouthpiece, providing a modern and futuristic element that doubles as an effective splash guard. Black color-wrapped accents on the downstem, pyramid percolator, reinforced joint, and ball-and-socket mouthpiece add to the appealing aesthetic. The Grav Orbis Coppa Rig is equipped with a 14mm female joint connection and includes a 14mm male quartz banger designed for low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. The 14mm female joint is reinforced in two places for extra stability while the wide & sturdy beaker base works to keep your new water pipe sitting upright when tabled. Add the Grav Orbis Coppa Rig to your glass collection today and enjoy smooth, tasty dabs from a superior design that will always leave you satisfied. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Grav® Orbis Coppa Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Ball & Socket Mouthpiece Fixed Diffuser Downstem Flame Polished Joint Pyramid Percolator Reinforced Joint 7” inches Tall Bent Neck 90° Joint Grav Decal Clear Glass Beaker Base Black Accents 3” inches Wide Orbis Collection 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Quartz Banger Inspired by Italian Glass Styles Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe
Be the first to review this product.