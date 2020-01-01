7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
Forget about the motion of the ocean, it's all about the size of the ship with Grav’s Extra Large Beaker Bong. This tantalizing bad boy is the largest water pipe that Grav produces and measures in at an enormous 20” inches tall. The Grav Extra Large Beaker Bong is equipped with a stylish geometric-pinched ice catcher for stacking up ice cubes within the straight neck as far as the eyes can see. The beaker bottom houses a Swiss-style percolator downstem that uses several holes at the base of the glass to effectively filter your smoke through water as you inhale. The extra lengthy neck and voluminous beaker base work in perfect harmony to give your smoke plenty of time to cool down within the thick borosilicate glass walls, especially when topped with ice. We recommend filling the base with approximately 3.5” inches of water for optimal filtration and just the right amount of draw-resistance. The Grav Extra Large 20” inch Beaker Bong is complete with a sandblasted GRAV decal on the neck and finished with your choice of an entirely clear body, or with matching black accents on the mouthpiece and base. The joint is angled upwards for easy lighting of your herbs from the included 14mm Grav Cup Bowl, while the beveled base provides both a modern look and extra stability between uses. At the very top, a large rounded mouthpiece offers an ergonomic grip while handling this behemoth, and provides comfortable, airtight draws with every hit. The fission downstem is removable to allow for easy cleaning, whether you're giving this colossal beaker a full scrub down or just replacing the water inside. Short & sweet may do the trick but for those who yearn for something big, the Grav Extra Large 20” inch Beaker Bong is guaranteed to satisfy your needs and then some. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Extra Large Beaker Bong High-Grade Borosilicate Glass Swiss Percolator Downstem 50mm Heavy Wall Tubing Ergonomic Mouthpiece Geometric Ice Catcher Natural Splashguard Modern Design 20” inches Tall Beaker Base Clear Glass Easy to Clean 45° Joint Angle 14mm Female Joint 14mm Grav Cup Bowl Sandblasted GRAV Decal Thick Scientific Glass Bong Removable Fission Downstem Choice of Black or Clear Accents Sturdy 4” inch Wide Beveled Base Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
