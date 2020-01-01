Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
$99.99MSRP
What's cooler than being cool? Getting ice cold hits three ways with the Grav Glycerin Chiller Multi Kit certainly is. The superstar of this multi-purpose pipe kit is the universal mouthpiece filled with glycerin, designed to be stored in your freezer and reach subzero temperatures without freezing over. Unlike water, glycerin doesn’t expand when frozen so it won’t break the glass mouthpiece when frozen. The Grav Chiller Multi Kit comes with 3 attachments that easily connect to the glycerin mouthpiece and stay securely attached using the included 14mm plastic keck clip (joint clamp). You can keep it simple with the taster bowl attachment, which holds a small amount of your herbs and is angled upwards like a Sherlock pipe for ergonomic use. Or you can kick things up a notch and add the extra filtration of the bubbler attachment, which works best with about ½” an inch of water in the base. If you’re a fan of wax concentrates, then the vapor nozzle is the perfect choice for you. The entire Grav Chiller Multi Kit can be disassembled for super easy cleaning while the glycerin filled mouthpiece comes in your choice between red, blue or green colors. The mouthpiece has a lovely worked glass opal that acts as plug and handy roll stop to keep your pipe from rolling away, while the bubbler attachment features two worked glass marble feet to keep your hammer bubbler standing upright between hits. No matter which attachment you choose, the Grav Chiller Multi Kit has something for everyone and is a great choice for the smoker who likes switching things up! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯 Grav® Chiller Multi-Purpose Pipe Kit High Quality Borosilicate Glass Hammer Bubbler Attachment Vapor Nozzle Attachment Taster Pipe Attachment Unique 3-in-1 Design Left Side Air Carbs Thick Clear Glass Built-In Roll Stop Simple to Use 4” inches Tall Easy to Clean Colored Glycerin Travel-Ready Design 14mm Joint Connections Sandblasted GRAV Decals Measures 6”- 8” inches Long Portable Glycerin Cooling Pipe 14mm Plastic Keck Clip/Joint Clamp Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
