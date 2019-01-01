GRAV Labs 13” Dual Compatible Water Pipe Dab Rig
This dual compatible monster of a water pipe from GRAV Labs is the bong of your dreams. A full 13” inches tall and made on thick 44mm borosilicate glass tubing, the Dual Compatible Grav Water Pipe Dab Rig features twin intake chambers that are designed to accommodate both dry herbs and wax concentrates respectively. The left chamber is equipped with a 14mm male joint fit with an included 14mm domeless nail made on high quality heat-resistant quartz. On the other side, the right chamber is equipped with a 14mm female joint fit with an included 14mm Grav Taster® bowl piece. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax Concentrates 🌿 🍯 Grav Dual Compatible Water Pipe Dab Rig High Quality, Clear Borosilicate Glass Made on 44mm Thick Tubing Pill Shaped Inline Percolator Showerhead Perc 13” inches Tall Tapered Mouthpiece 14mm Male & Female Joints Reversible Glass Plug Included 14mm Domeless Quartz Nail Included 14mm Grav Taster® Bowl Piece Included Thick, Scientific Glass Bong Made in the USA Blue GRAV Labs Decal
