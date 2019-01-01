About this product
GRAV and Jane West teamed up for this new take on a familiar pipe design, the GRAV x Jane West Steamroller. Made with 100% borosilicate glass that's incredibly resistant to high temperatures, the Steamroller delivers flavor-rich hits. Ergonomically placed finger rests make handling the GRAV x Jane West Steamroller comfortable. An extra-large carb allows you to clear the entire air path for full, satisfying hits. Jane West teamed with GRAV to put a modern touch on the classic steamroller design. The result is a sleek, functional on-the-go companion for dry herb lovers. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Funnel Bowl Cobalt Blue Borosilicate Glass Finger Rests Steamroller Design Roll Stop Reinforced Mouthpiece Large Carb Hole Designed by Jane West
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.