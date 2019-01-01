About this product
The GRAV Round Base is an 8" glass water pipe made on 32mm borosilicate tubing with a 14mm cup bowl, geometric ice pinch, fixed downstem, and elegant modern take on the classic bong design. This smaller glass pipe delivers smooth, flavorful hits while still offering portability and ease-of-use. For the best performance, we recommend filling the chamber with roughly 1.5" of water." Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Fixed Fission Downstem Geometric Ice Pinch 8" Height 14mm Cup Bowl Borosilicate Glass Small and Portable **Your pipe will come with one of the following label colors: Blue, Black, Red, Etch, White, Green or Purple.
