Grav Martini Glass Water Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

About this product

Smoked, not stirred please! Part of the brand new Sip Series collection from Grav, the Martini Glass Water Pipe is a revolutionary glass bubbler with a deceptively sleek design. The hourglass body is modeled after the shape of a Martini Glass, except this Martini Glass was designed to be filled with top-shelf flower! As you light your herbs from the included 14mm cup bowl on the top, your smoke is directed into the base where a unique Swiss-hole percolator filters & diffuses each rip through water. The moisture-conditioned smoke then has ample time to cool down within the thick glass walls as it continues its journey upwards and into the straw neck mouthpiece. Expect potent, expansive rips like no other piece on the market. Each Martini Glass Water Pipe is crafted from premium borosilicate glass and measures 7” inches tall from the flared base to the top of the straw. Take the edge off after a hard days work with the Martini Glass Bubbler from Grav! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Martini Glass Water Pipe High Quality Borosilicate Glass New Broad Swiss-Hole Perc Straw Neck Mouthpiece Martini Glass Design Fixed Downstem 7” inches Tall Thick Glass 90° Joint Angle 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Cup Bowl Sandblasted GRAV Decal Clear Scientific Glass Bong Proudly Designed in the USA New Grav Sip Series Collection

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.