Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The newest peculiar oddity from the masterminds at Grav, the Wedge Bubbler features a distinct triangle-like shape that looks similar to a rubber door stop (depending on how you look at it). But don’t let the quirky design of this water pipe fool you, the Wedge was strategically engineered to be easy to hold and hard to drop. In addition to providing an unrivaled grip, the Wedge was also designed to function with only a minimal amount of water needed and makes this mini bong the perfect travel-ready companion. The Grav Wedge Bubbler is made from thick borosilicate glass and measures a compact 5” inches tall. The fixed fission downstem within the base provides smooth, filtered draws from your favorite dry herbs, complete with a 14mm female joint at the top of the stem and an included 14mm male Grav Cup Bowl. This eccentric water pipe is finished with matching sandblasted GRAV decals on the front of the glass and neck of the bowl piece. Get a grip on the brand new Grav Wedge Bubbler today! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Wedge Bubbler Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass Fixed Fission Downstem Ergonomic Mouthpiece Wedge Shaped Body 5mm Thick Glass Unique Design 5” inches Tall 45° Joint Angle 14mm Female Joint 14mm Grav Cup Bowl Sandblasted GRAV Decal Scientific Glass Water Pipe Made in the USA [Austin, TX]
Be the first to review this product.