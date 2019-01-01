About this product
The Heavy Duty Beaker by Higher Standards is designed for the optimal water filtration of dry herb. Handmade in the USA, the Beaker features extra-thick borosilicate glass that's durable and reliable. Small slits in the removable downstem create fine bubbles, ensuring that more smoke makes contact with moisture. The extra-wide beaker-style chamber holds more water than other pipes, delivering double the moisture-conditioning. A borosilicate funnel bowl fits into the downstem via ground glass for an airtight seal. An impressive 8" straight neck with a three-pronged ice pinch delivers a straight blast of powerful vapor. The Higher Standards Beaker comes in a premium collector's box with a custom ice tray for molding cubes that fit perfectly inside the tube. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 USA Made High Grade Borosilicate Thick, Durable Design Maximum Water Filtration 13" Height Straight Tube Large Beaker-Style Chamber Downstem Diffuser Funnel Bowl Ground Glass Connection Airtight Seal Ice Pinch Custom Ice Mold Tray
