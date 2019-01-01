About this product
Handcrafted in the USA from extra thick medical-grade borosilicate glass, the Heavy Duty Rig Kit by Higher Standards delivers smooth, powerful dabs through unprecedented water filtration. A diffused downstem with multiple slits was engineered for finer bubbles to ensure optimal moisture-conditioning, while a pure quartz banger extracts true flavor from your wax concentrates. This extra thick and durable dab rig is highly thermal-resistant to prevent cracking or breakage while ensuring excellent vapor quality. Get Connected: Compatible with wax concentrates 🍯 Higher Standards Heavy Duty Dab Rig Kit Medical-Grade Borosilicate Glass 14mm Female Ground Glass Joint 100% Quartz Banger Included Thick, Durable Design Airtight Seal Compact Size Easy-to-Clean Two Premium Dab Tools Quad-Compartment Silicone Wax Container Reusable Safe Storage/Travel-Friendly Box Premium Scientific Glass Concentrate Pipe Handmade in the USA
