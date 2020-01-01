Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler is a travel-friendly, dual-functioning bubbler rig that includes both a premium quartz banger for use with wax concentrates and a thick glass bowl piece for all your dry herb needs. No matter which materials you choose, the Riggler was expertly engineered to produce smooth hits and elite flavors. A fixed diffuser downstem within the center of the main chamber filters your smoke through water, creating fine bubbles while promoting efficient airflow for denser draws. The moisture-conditioned smoke makes every hit smooth & cool, allowing thick concentrate vapors and heavy rips to go down easy. The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler measure approximately 7” inches tall and the medical-grade borosilicate glass body measures an extra thick 7 millimeters for supreme durability. Designed to be the optimal dual compatible water pipe, the included quartz banger is made from 100% high quality quartz that works to heat quickly while maintaining lower temperatures ideal for preserving the flavors of your extracts. The inert nature of quartz also works to keep outside flavors from infiltrating your flavor profiles. The Riggler includes a carb cap to provide an airtight seal with each dab, and a double-sided concentrate tool with silicone grips for comfortable & precise handling of your materials. Just like the Heavy Duty Riggler itself, the included glass bowl piece is constructed from thick borosilicate glass and can withstand everyday drops & tumbles. Seamlessly switch between your materials by swapping these included accessories inside the 14mm female ground joint. The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler sports an easy-to-clean construction that can quickly achieve crystal-clear perfection with regular maintenance. The angled straight neck and flared mouthpiece were built to eliminate the splashback of water from reaching your mouth, while the sturdy glass base ensures stability between uses. A classy Higher Standards logo in white is embellished on the front of the water pipe while a USA stamp is pressed into the glass on the backside. Snag the revolutionary Heavy Duty Riggler today and enjoy a superior, dual compatible bubbler rig that will never let you down! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯 Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler Medical-Grade Borosilicate Glass 100% Quartz Banger Nail Fixed Diffuser Downstem Extra Thick 7mm Glass Angled Straight Neck Flared Mouthpiece 7” inches Tall Airtight Seal Sturdy Base Ground Joints Easy-to-Clean Dual Compatible Included Carb Cap 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger 14mm Glass Bowl Piece Extra Thick Glass Bubbler Rig Double-Sided Concentrate Tool Reusable Travel-Friendly Storage Box American Made Glass [NYC, New York] Box Includes: 1 x Higher Standards Riggler 1 x Premium Quartz Banger 1 x Dabber Tool 1 x Carb Cap 1 x Glass Bowl Piece 1 x Reusable Collector’s Box
