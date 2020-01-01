Airo Pro Battery - Charcoal/Graphite/Grey
by Airo Vapor
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$38.99MSRP
The MiniMax PRO by Honey Stick is a super compact but powerful keychain fob vaporizer for stealthy oil vaping. Perfect for on-the-go vaping, the MiniMax PRO is disguised as a car key fob so you can use it in public without blowing your cover. A stainless steel rim allows you to connect the MiniMax PRO to your key-chain so you’ll never leave home without it. Compatible with 11mm/plus size 510-threaded oil tanks or smaller, the MiniMax PRO delivers smooth, potent rips from your favorite oil concentrates. A rubber texturized button turns the unit on, toggles 3 variable voltages, and heats your oils instantly. Micro-USB charging allows you to power up conveniently. Disguised as a car key fob, the MiniMax PRO allows you to carry it around in plain sight for discreet hits. Get Connected: MiniMax PRO Key Fob Vaporizer Battery 🔋 Compatible with Pre-Filled Cartridges Variable Voltage (3.6v, 3.8v, 4.0v) 0.8 Ohm Loading Resistance Stealthy Key Fob Design Micro-USB Charging Rapid Heating Pocket-Friendly Short Circuit Protection 510-Threaded Vape Battery
Be the first to review this product.