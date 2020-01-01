Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$1.49MSRP
A brand new design from the most delicious rolling papers company around, the Juicy Jay Jones Pre-Rolled Cones are a convenient & great-tasting choice to roll up your favorite dry herbs. These pre-rolled cones are made from a hemp/rice blend that creates a smooth and easy burn and use a triple dip flavouring system that are mouthwatering from start to finish. Each pack of Juicy Jay Jones includes a Dank 7 rolling tip that helps with airflow while preventing material from pulling through into your mouth. These wooden tips are reusable and can be used with any brand of pre-rolled cones afterwards! A single pack of Juicy Jay’s Jones includes 2 pre-rolled cones with 1 Dank 7 wooden tip. We also have convenient 6-packs and 12-packs available in your choice of flavors, or give our 12-pack variety a try for a mix of every flavor we carry. Ready to fill & go at a moments notice, the hardest part about the Juicy Jay’s Pre-Rolled Cones is choosing a tasty flavor! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Juicy Jay Jones Pre-Rolled Cones Dank 7 Wooden Filter Mouthpiece Pure Hemp Rolling Papers Triple-Dip Flavor System Soy Ink (Fruit Accents) Smooth & Easy Burn Easy to Use Flavored Cones Cones per Pack: 2 Reusable Wood Tip Tasty Flavored Papers Pre-Rolled Rolling Papers 2x Extra-Lightweight Leaves Save When you Buy More!
Be the first to review this product.