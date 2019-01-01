 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
KandyPens A$AP Flacko Jodye Vape

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

$147.99MSRP

About this product

KandyPens A$AP Flacko Jodye Vape, Walnut Collection - Cali Connected, the best Water Pipes & affordable Vaporizers CaliConnected KandyPens A$AP Flacko Jodye Vape, Walnut Collection Regular price$147.99 Sale price The KandyPens Flacko Jodye Vaporizer - Walnut Collection is a sleek and sexy vape pen with a retro feel designed by none other than trend-setting rapper A$AP Rocky. Boasting a stunning wood veneer finish with gold trim, a powerful temp controlled battery, and a suite of advanced wax and oil attachments, the KandyPens Flacko Jodye Collection looks just as good as it performs. Enjoy big, flavor-rich clouds on-the-go. Compatible with waxes, eliquids and oils, this unit comes with 2 premium atomizers (1 dual quartz crystal coil, 1 coilless ceramic), as well as a refillable oil tank made of high grade glass. Handmade with a lifetime warranty on its battery, A$AP Rocky's signature vape merges his fashion-forward style with the top notch vapor quality for which KandyPens is known. This limited edition A$AP Rocky vape is imbued with the rapper's trademark flare for modern re-visioning of classic styles. The walnut wood grain veneer finish complemented by gold trim resembles a retro Rolls Royce, while the carrying case, also gold-lined but with a brown leather surface, adds a classy level of discretion to the experience. Compact and pocket-friendly, you can easily carry this vape pen with you and use it in a stealthy manner. Packaged in a retro-styled collectors gift box, the Flacko Jodye Walnut Collection vaporizer allows you to enjoy waxy oils and liquid concentrates on-the-go and in style. Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 & oil 💧 Designed by A$AP Rocky Walnut Wood Veneer Gold-Trimmed Dual Quartz Atomizer Titanium Coils Coilless Ceramic Atomizer Air Carb 1ML Glass Oil/Ejuice Tank 510-Threaded Battery Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Handmade

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.