KandyPens A$AP Flacko Jodye Vape, Walnut Collection - Cali Connected, the best Water Pipes & affordable Vaporizers CaliConnected KandyPens A$AP Flacko Jodye Vape, Walnut Collection Regular price$147.99 Sale price The KandyPens Flacko Jodye Vaporizer - Walnut Collection is a sleek and sexy vape pen with a retro feel designed by none other than trend-setting rapper A$AP Rocky. Boasting a stunning wood veneer finish with gold trim, a powerful temp controlled battery, and a suite of advanced wax and oil attachments, the KandyPens Flacko Jodye Collection looks just as good as it performs. Enjoy big, flavor-rich clouds on-the-go. Compatible with waxes, eliquids and oils, this unit comes with 2 premium atomizers (1 dual quartz crystal coil, 1 coilless ceramic), as well as a refillable oil tank made of high grade glass. Handmade with a lifetime warranty on its battery, A$AP Rocky's signature vape merges his fashion-forward style with the top notch vapor quality for which KandyPens is known. This limited edition A$AP Rocky vape is imbued with the rapper's trademark flare for modern re-visioning of classic styles. The walnut wood grain veneer finish complemented by gold trim resembles a retro Rolls Royce, while the carrying case, also gold-lined but with a brown leather surface, adds a classy level of discretion to the experience. Compact and pocket-friendly, you can easily carry this vape pen with you and use it in a stealthy manner. Packaged in a retro-styled collectors gift box, the Flacko Jodye Walnut Collection vaporizer allows you to enjoy waxy oils and liquid concentrates on-the-go and in style. Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 & oil 💧 Designed by A$AP Rocky Walnut Wood Veneer Gold-Trimmed Dual Quartz Atomizer Titanium Coils Coilless Ceramic Atomizer Air Carb 1ML Glass Oil/Ejuice Tank 510-Threaded Battery Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Handmade
