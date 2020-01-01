SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
The KandyPens K-Stick Supreme is a sleek, sexy, and ultra compact wax vaporizer pen that closely resembles an office pen. KandyPens upgraded their original K-Stick Vaporizer with a quartz rod atomizer, variable voltage heat settings, a sophisticated high-grade metal build, and an ergonomic rubbery mouthpiece to offer a premium on-the-go vaping experience with an extremely pocket-friendly design. This stealthy wax pen is extremely easy to conceal for smart and discreet vape sessions whenever needed. Available in Gunmetal/Gold, Rose Gold/Gold, and Gold/Rose Gold, the KandyPens K-Stick Supreme is a compact yet powerful vape pen with some swag. The upgraded variable voltage battery on the KandyPens K-Stick Supreme features a single control button that powers the unit on, changes voltages, and fires the atomizer. Simply click the button five times to turn the K-Stick Supreme vape on or off, and three times to shuffle through voltages. A color-coded light on the base of the battery tells you which voltage you’re on, flashing green, blue or red, to indicate low heat, medium or high heat respectively. The lower voltage creates small, flavor-rich hits, while the higher temp will create big robust clouds. Simply remove the K-Stick atomizer and screw on the included USB Charger attachment to charge up the battery when needed. The newly upgraded battery on the KandyPens K-Stick Supreme is 510-threaded so it's compatible with your favorite industry standard, pre-filled wax & CBD oil cartridges. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 KandyPens K-Stick Supreme Vaporizer High Grade Metal Build Quartz Rod Atomizer Variable Voltage Super Compact LED Lights 5" inches Tall USB Charging KandyPens Logo Single Button Controls 510 Threaded Battery 🔋 Stealthy & Discreet Pen Vape
