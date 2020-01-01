 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. KandyPens x Amber Rose Vaporizer Pen

KandyPens x Amber Rose Vaporizer Pen

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Vaping Vape Pens KandyPens x Amber Rose Vaporizer Pen
CaliConnected Online Headshop Vaping Vape Pens KandyPens x Amber Rose Vaporizer Pen
CaliConnected Online Headshop Vaping Vape Pens KandyPens x Amber Rose Vaporizer Pen
CaliConnected Online Headshop Vaping Vape Pens KandyPens x Amber Rose Vaporizer Pen
CaliConnected Online Headshop Vaping Vape Pens KandyPens x Amber Rose Vaporizer Pen

$144.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Featuring a bold and beautiful design from artist and tastemaker Amber Rose, the KandyPens Amber Rose Collection offers thick, flavorful vapor quality on-demand. Featuring a suite of premium atomizers, variable voltage, and an elevated airflow system, the KandyPens x Amber Rose vape delivers clouds just how you like them. This pocket-friendly powerhouse is right at home in your palm or pocket. Enter "Sesh Mode" to enjoy seamless hits for 10 seconds with no reheating. Merging style with function, this sleek dab pen boasts a glossy, durable finish with dazzling gold sparkles, gold trim, and the official Amber Rose logo. Crafted for true connoisseurs, the KandyPens x Amber Rose vaporizer features a variable voltage battery with 4 heat settings, each optimized for the most popular waxes, oils and eliquids. Choose from a variety of vaping styles, including small, tasty sips, medium clouds, and huge rips. You can zero in on an approximate temperature that is ideal for your favorite waxes and oils. Operating the Amber Rose vape is easy. Click the button 5 times to power on, 3 times to cycle temperature, and 2 times to enter sesh mode, which will keep the coil hot for 10 seconds. Charge up conveniently from almost any power source using micro-USB. Get Connected: Compatible with Oil & Wax Concentrates 💧🍯 Designed by Amber Rose Coilless Atomizer w/ Quartz Crystal Chamber Dual Quartz Rod w/ Quartz Crystal Chamber .5 ML Glass Eliquid Tank Custom Hard Shell Case Sleek, Sexy Design Sesh Mode Glittery Finish Leak-Proof Deep Dish Atomizer No Wicks or Dyes Micro-USB Charging 510-Threaded Handmade Designed and Developed in USA Lifetime Warranty (Battery)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.