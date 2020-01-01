SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
Featuring a bold and beautiful design from artist and tastemaker Amber Rose, the KandyPens Amber Rose Collection offers thick, flavorful vapor quality on-demand. Featuring a suite of premium atomizers, variable voltage, and an elevated airflow system, the KandyPens x Amber Rose vape delivers clouds just how you like them. This pocket-friendly powerhouse is right at home in your palm or pocket. Enter "Sesh Mode" to enjoy seamless hits for 10 seconds with no reheating. Merging style with function, this sleek dab pen boasts a glossy, durable finish with dazzling gold sparkles, gold trim, and the official Amber Rose logo. Crafted for true connoisseurs, the KandyPens x Amber Rose vaporizer features a variable voltage battery with 4 heat settings, each optimized for the most popular waxes, oils and eliquids. Choose from a variety of vaping styles, including small, tasty sips, medium clouds, and huge rips. You can zero in on an approximate temperature that is ideal for your favorite waxes and oils. Operating the Amber Rose vape is easy. Click the button 5 times to power on, 3 times to cycle temperature, and 2 times to enter sesh mode, which will keep the coil hot for 10 seconds. Charge up conveniently from almost any power source using micro-USB. Get Connected: Compatible with Oil & Wax Concentrates 💧🍯 Designed by Amber Rose Coilless Atomizer w/ Quartz Crystal Chamber Dual Quartz Rod w/ Quartz Crystal Chamber .5 ML Glass Eliquid Tank Custom Hard Shell Case Sleek, Sexy Design Sesh Mode Glittery Finish Leak-Proof Deep Dish Atomizer No Wicks or Dyes Micro-USB Charging 510-Threaded Handmade Designed and Developed in USA Lifetime Warranty (Battery)
