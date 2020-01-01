99.9% Pure CBD Water-Soluble Powder
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
These Herb Block Trays from LEVO are a handy solution designed for easy storage of your homemade oils & butters. Refrigerate or freeze, and pop out individual servings anytime you wish to use them. Each tray is made from high quality food-grade silicone and designed to be an ideal non-stick storage solution for your homemade goodies. For added safety, the LEVO Herb Blocks Tray includes a secure lid that fits tightly around your product and protects the tray’s contents from spilling or absorbing freezer odors. Each tray fits a full 16oz reservoir of oil or butter, the perfect size for pairing with your LEVO II Oil infuser. Get Connected: LEVO Oil Herb Blocks Silicone Storage Tray Made for Storing Homemade Oil or Butter Convenient Individual Serving Blocks High Quality Food-Grade Silicone Refrigerator & Freezer Safe Non-Stick Surfaces Blue, Green & Grey Colors Dry Erase Safe Top Lid Included Fits a Full 16oz Reservoir of Oil or Butter
Be the first to review this product.