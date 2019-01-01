About this product
The Genius Pipe Limited edition pipe is a unique take on the original Genius Pipe, a dry herb pipe with an innovative waterless filtration system. Available in a variety of captivating designs, the Genius Pipe - Limited let's you choose the look that speaks to you. The High Roller imitates the look of a finely polished wood surface in honor of the age old tradition of pipe making. For the die hard stoner, the Chong's Choice Genius Pipe was designed in part by Tommy Chong and features a grinder slider that doubles as an herb grinder. Cosmopolitans will dig the Big Apple, with a vivid, black and white cityscape of New York. The Genius Pipe - Limited consists of two plates that are magnetically attached with thousands of dimples on the interior that when combined create a filter that removes particulates from each hit. With the Genius Pipe Limited, you can enjoy the purity and smoothness of a bong without the hassle of cleaning and filling a water pipe, and in style. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Limited Edition Design Waterless Filter Magnetic Locking Anodized Aluminum No Threading Easy-to-Clean
