Made by Hemp CBD Gummies (25mg CBD each)
About this product
Made by Hemp CBD Gummies are a fun and indulgent way to get your daily serving of CBD every day. These gummies were formulated to provide a daily amount of essential CBD without the tedious routine and earthy tastes associated with sublingual CBD oil. Each Made by Hemp gummy contains 25mg of CBD and comes in an assortment of fruity flavors. Similar to other products made from hemp-derived CBD, these gummies contain minimal amounts of THC (less than .3%), which is not enough to cause any psychoactive or intoxicating effects. Grab a bottle today and let Made by Hemp CBD Gummies become the easiest part of your daily CBD routine!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
