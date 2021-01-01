Made by Hemp CBD Oil Tincture (1oz, 2000mg CBD)
Made by Hemp's Hemp Extract Tinctures are a line of full-spectrum CBD oil produced from a proprietary blend of cannabinoids found in domestically grown industrial hemp. Full-spectrum CBD oil contains a healthy ratio of CBD with trace amounts of other naturally occurring terpenes & extracted cannabinoids that help this product work to its fullest potential. All Made by Hemp products are free from artificial flavors & unnatural ingredients, and contain less than .3% of THC so it will not cause any intoxicating effects. This Made by Hemp CBD Oil Tincture is a 1 oz. (30ml) dropper bottle with a whopping 2000mg strength (phytocannabinoids). Most CBD tincture strengths start in the range of 300-500mg, while 2000mg is definitely considered “extra strength.” This higher hemp extract content has been shown to help people achieve their wellness goals faster and more noticeably than other lower strength CBD tinctures. Now you might be thinking, this stuff must taste awful. If you have yet to try hemp extract, it’s known for tasting similar to a mouthful of dirt or grass. On the contrary, Made by Hemp’s Hemp Extract Tinctures are sweetened using raw, organic materials and come available in mouthwatering Strawberry Crème, Mojito Lime, and French Vanilla flavors. These delectable CBD flavors are intended to be enjoyed both sublingually and mixed into your favorite food or beverages!
