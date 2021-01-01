Made by Hemp CBD Softgels (25mg CBD each)
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Experience the benefits of CBD without the hemp aftertaste thanks to Made by Hemp’s CBD Softgels! Simple and easy to add to your daily wellness routine, Made by Hemp’s Softgels are super affordable, and the most preferred way to incorporate CBD into a busy lifestyle. The bottle comes with 30 Softgels containing 25mg of Full-Spectrum CBD each, for a whopping total of 750mg CBD per bottle. The nutrients in these Made by Hemp’s CBD Soft Gel supplements are released much faster than other methods. Other forms of delivery contain binders and fillers that may upset your stomach and offer no nutritional value. These CBD Softgels are easy-to-swallow and combine Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with nutritious Hemp Seed Oil--that’s it! Snag a bottle of Made by Hemp CBD Softgels today and enjoy a hassle-free, convenient way of incorporating the health benefits of CBD into your daily routine.
