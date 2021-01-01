Made By Hemp FOCUS Hemp Extract (1oz, 500-2000mg CBD)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$42.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Maybe you want the benefits of THC-free CBD oil, but you want your brain to be stimulated so you can focus on any tasks at hand. These THC-free CBD drops were designed to help put your mind at ease while still delivering the amazing benefits you’re looking for. Made by Hemp’s FOCUS CBD Tincture features its own unique blend of terpenes. It’s no secret that terpenes pack powerful flavors and aromas, so they created this with both efficacy and flavor profile in mind. Made by Hemp's FOCUS Hemp Extract is a CBD oil produced from a proprietary blend of cannabinoids found in domestically grown industrial hemp. This is also a Palm Oil free tincture making it more environmentally and eco-friendly. This helps with maintaining rain forests and keeping things more sustainable. All Made by Hemp products are free from artificial flavors and unnatural ingredients, and contain less than .3% of THC so it will not cause any intoxicating effects. Made by Hemp FOCUS Hemp Extract is a 1oz (30ml) dropper bottle available in your choice of 500mg, 1000mg, or 2000mg strength (phytocannabinoids).
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.