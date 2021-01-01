Made by Hemp Green Label CBD Oil Extract (150 mg CBD)
Green Label CBD oil, also known as Raw Label, is Made by Hemp’s proprietary hemp extract containing a 15% concentration of phytocannabinoids. This is equal to approximately 150mg of CBD per gram. This CBD oil is extracted directly from the hemp plant using CO2, with no additives whatsoever. A natural amount of various cannabinoids and terpenes exist in the Raw/Green label version. Green Label Hemp Extract is full-spectrum hemp oil that is dark in color and has a paste-like consistency. Like other hemp-derived CBD products, Green Label Extract is non-psychoactive and contains only trace amounts of THC, not enough to feel any intoxicating effects. The Raw/Green Label CBD tincture is one of three versions of Made by Hemp’s Proprietary Hemp Extract. If you're looking for a higher dosage, this raw CBD Oil Extract is also available in a Blue Label and an even stronger Gold Label. Choose from 1 gram, 3 gram or 10 gram sizes, each with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15%. Listed below are the CBD/phytocannabinoid potency and total servings for each size: 1 gram | 150mg CBD | 30 servings 3 grams | 450mg CBD | 90 servings 10 grams | 1500mg CBD | 300 servings
