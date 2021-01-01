Made By Hemp Paw Balm (1.6oz, 500mg CBD)
$39.99MSRP
About this product
Soothe your pet’s sore, dry or cracked nose and paws with Made By Hemp's CBD Paw Balm. Featuring the natural benefits of full-spectrum hemp extract and bromelain, this CBD topical will have your pet back on their feet in no time. Bromelain is one of the world’s most effective enzymes, known to support healthy skin by soothing soreness and exfoliating. Rich in cannabinoids and terpenes, Made By Hemp Paw Balm supports your pet’s endocannabinoid system to soothe soreness and relax. Get Connected: Made by Hemp Paw Balm CBD Hemp Balm for Pets Treats Dry Nose & Paws 3rd Party Lab Tested 1.6 oz. (50ml) Can Easy Application Made from Hemp Organic & All-Natural Bromelain for Soothing Proudly Made in the USA
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
