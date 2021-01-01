Made by Hemp Wellness Drops for Cats (1oz, 200mg CBD)
The Made by Hemp team understands what it’s like watching your pet struggle with stress and soreness. Understanding the need for an all-natural solution for them, Made by Hemp Wellness Drops for Cats was designed to help them get better without taking on new side effects. CBD is known to promote a calm demeanor in all mammals. The many benefits of CBD for cats include increased relaxation, better sleep, and muscle & joint pain relief. Made by Hemp Wellness Drops for Cats is a CBD oil tincture for cats made with full-spectrum hemp extract containing cannabinoids (CBD, CBDa), terpenes, flavonoids, and other phytonutrients. Together, these compounds work together for an enhanced benefit known as the entourage effect. Made by Hemp's Wellness Drops for Cats was designed specifically for cats using extra virgin olive oil to compliment their sensitive digestive system.
