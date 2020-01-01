 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Higher Standards Silicone Wax Storage Container

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

$9.99MSRP

About this product

The Higher Standards Silicone Container offers a discreet, convenient way to store your concentrates. Featuring a unique quad-compartment design, you can store up to four different wax concentrates in separate segments. Made of high-grade silicone, the Higher Standards wax container is non-stick, enabling the maximum transfer of concentrates with minimum waste. Durable, lightweight, and compact, you can carry the Higher Standards container with you anywhere. Keep your wax concentrates fresh, easily accessible, and stealthy with this essential accessory. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Higher Standards Silicone Container High-Quality Food Grade Silicone Quad-Compartments Non-Stick Surfaces Compact Size Stealthy Design Higher Standards Logo Measures: 2.25 x 2.25 x 0.8 in.

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.