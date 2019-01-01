Marley Natural Bubbler - Hybrid Bubbler Hand Pipe
Liven up your smoke sessions with the Marley Natural Bubbler, inspired by none other than the king of reggae himself, Bob Marley. This hybrid bubbler works as both a water pipe and dry pipe for different experiences in one classy piece. Enjoy robust smoke on the move without the need to fill with water. Add some water to the pipe once your home for smoother, moisture-conditioned rips. The Marley Natural Bubbler is equipped with a large water chamber that ensures thorough water filtration, while the globe-shaped percolator offers maximum purification. The dual compatibility makes this bubbler uber easy to disassemble and keep clean. Accented with beautiful black walnut grips, the Marley Natural Bubbler is a comfortable, ergonomic & display-worthy piece to add to your glass collection. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Marley Natural Bubbler Hybrid Water Pipe Bubbler & Dry Pipe Built in Flower Bowl & Ash-Catcher 100% Borosilicate Glass Large Water Chamber Globe Percolator Black Walnut Grips Removable Parts Easy to Clean 6” inches Tall Handheld Pipe Dual Compatibility Left-Handed Air Carb Portable & Travel-Friendly Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler Pipe Measures 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W
