7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
This deluxe water pipe from Marley Natural expertly combines utility and design, beautifully mixing sustainably sourced black walnut wood and hand-blown borosilicate glass that is sure to become your next coffee table masterpiece. The Marley Natural Walnut Wood Beaker Bong stands 12” inches tall and features a 14mm female joint with an included clear glass bowl slide for your herbs. The flush-fit, 5-hole diffuser downstem and ice catcher work together to make your smoke cool, smooth, and enjoyable. The removable wood smoke chamber disconnects from the beaker base allowing for convenient maintenance of your piece between uses. The Marley Natural Walnut Wood Beaker Bong is the ideal collectible to enhance your smoking ritual. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Marley Natural Walnut Wood Beaker Bong Sustainably Sourced Black Walnut Wood High-Grade Borosilicate Glass 5-Slit Diffuser Downstem Removable Parts 12” inches Tall Ice Catcher Beaker Base Easy to Clean 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Bowl Piece Thick Scientific Glass Bong Sturdy 5” inch Diameter Bas
