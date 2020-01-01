7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
The MJ Arsenal team has wanted to introduce a flower focused offering for quite some time. The one thing they did NOT want to do was offer more of the same. Inspired by a several hundred year old, Southeast Asian pipe, the Cache Mini Bong by MJ Arsenal is just that. Grind it, store it, pour it, and enjoy. The Cache bong system is here to make your life as smooth as possible by offering a unique storage jar affixed within the beaker base of this water pipe. Keep your flower dry, fresh, and always by your side with the Cache Mini Bong today! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Mj Arsenal Cache Mini Bong Thick Borosilicate Glass Integrated Storage Jar Quad-Slit Percolator Clear Glass Body 7” inches Tall Storage Cork 45° Joint Angle 10mm Bowl Piece 10mm Female Joint Compact & Travel-Friendly Base-Connected Percolator Scientific Glass Beaker Bong Reusable Box w. Custom Cut Foam
