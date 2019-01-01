MJ Arsenal “King Toke” - Mini Joint & Blunt Bubbler
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
About this product
The MJ Arsenal King Toke Blunt Bubbler puts a new twist on the original Martian bubbler, offering bigger, smoother tokes with a wider chamber and dual-slit diffuser. Featuring a unique pyramid design, the King Blunt Bubbler offers thorough water filtration with no risk of splash-back. Simply fit your rolled joint or blunt into the receiver and spark up. The King Toke will purify, moisturize and amplify your smoke for smoother inhales. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 MJ Arsenal King Toke Blunt Bubbler Works with Most Joints and Blunts 3" inches Tall Mini Joint Bubbler Dual-Slit Diffuser Super Compact Spill-Proof Easy-to-Clean Borosilicate Glass Measures 2.25" x 1.2" x 1.8" inches
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.